KidsMatter honoring former Naperville Park District leader

Naperville-based KidsMatter will honor former Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury at its Empower Gala on Friday.

The event, which takes place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Chicago Marriott, also will honor Edward-Elmhurst Health and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health with the Empower Partnership Award for their 21-year partnership with KidsMatter, as well as the recent Community Investment Fund grant that will allow KidsMatter to launch a workforce development program.

McGury will be given the Kids' Champion Award for his dedication to providing leadership for youths.

Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant will attend the gala and participate in a clinic and meet-and-greet with invited student basketball players and their coaches.

The 2022 KidsMatter Empower Gala includes dinner and entertainment. Ticket information can be found at kidsmatter2us.org/empower/.