Gurnee-area man charged with more counts of child porn

Investigators say they have uncovered evidence that a Gurnee-area man who already faces three possession of child pornography charges sent videos of children engaged in sexual acts to a California girl and solicited illicit images of her.

Anthony V. Cloe, 26, was arrested Thursday at his home on the 24100 block of West Grass Lake Road, the Lake County sheriff's office said. Cloe has been charged with three more counts of child pornography, according to a news release.

Cloe was first arrested July 7 after deputies with a warrant searched his home and found digital devices containing videos of child pornography, authorities said. He was released from custody on bail July 8.

Upon fully examining electronic devices seized from Cloe's home, investigators found communication with a California girl, the news release said. Police said Cloe requested pornographic images and videos from the girl, then shared them with others on social media.

"It is so important to routinely remind your children not to communicate with those they do not personally know on social media," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the news release.