Former Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 charged with second-degree murder

In this image taken from a news conference on Zoom, Tafara Williams is overwhelmed by emotion recounting the shooting that injured her and killed her boyfriend Marcellis Stinnette, 19. Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Marcellis Stinnette's mother Zharvellis Holmes, left, her daughter Zhanellis Banks, center, and the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., walk to a news conference on Oct. 28, 2020. AP Photo by Nam Y. Huh

The former Waukegan police officer who shot and killed a 19-year-old Black man -- Marcellis Stinnette -- on Oct. 20, 2020 has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in the young man's death, authorities said Thursday.

Dante Salinas is in custody and is being processed at the Lake County jail, according to Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

An arrest warrant for Salinas, who was fired by the department days after the shooting, was issued Wednesday, according to Lake County court documents.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart will address the charges at a noon news conference.

According to dashcam and bodycam videos of the deadly encounter, within a span of five seconds Salinas fired seven shots at a car being driven by Stinnette's 20-year-old girlfriend, Tafara Williams. Williams also was struck by Salinas' shots and seriously injured, the videos show.

