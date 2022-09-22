ECC Arts Center to host Allman Brothers revival Saturday

A Brother's Revival will perform music by the Allman Brothers at the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Courtesy of Elgin Community College

Elgin Community College Arts Center will feature A Brother's Revival, carrying on the music and spirit of the Allman Brothers, on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Bassist David "Rook" Goldflies, who toured and recorded three albums with the Allman Brothers, created A Brother's Revival to keep the music and memory alive.

The concert will be 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the Blizzard Theatre, located in Building H on the Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

Tickets to A Brother's Revival are $35 and can be purchased at elgin.edu/arts-center/tickets/ and by phone at (847) 622-0300.

Masks are strongly recommended but not required.