Winners of $1.3B Mega Millions drawing claim prize, remain anonymous

The winners of a $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing in July have come forward to claim their prize but are choosing to remain anonymous.

Illinois Lottery officials reported Wednesday the winners -- two people who had agreed to split the prize -- had claimed the jackpot almost two months since the winning numbers were announced, according to multiple media reports.

There was no word if the pair had selected the lump sum payment, which would reduce the jackpot to $780.5 million after taxes, or if they'll receive an annuity for 30 years.

This was the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station, whose owners received a $500,000 bonus check from lottery officials.