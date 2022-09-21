Second man charged in connection with deadly Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve confrontation

A second man involved in a weekend confrontation that left a 45-year-old Highland Park man dead in Lake County's Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve is facing criminal charges.

Jacob Firestone, 18, of the 1300 block of St. Johns Avenue in Highland Park, is charged with two counts of obstructing justice that allege he attempted to conceal evidence in the death of Matthew Ascaridis, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Firestone was arrested Tuesday, after he was discharged from a hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered during the altercation, authorities said. He was ordered held on $75,000 bail and remained in custody Wednesday at the Lake County jail awaiting an Oct. 12 court appearance.

Nicholas M. Caban, 20, of the 3400 block of Dato Avenue in Highland Park, was charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, after investigators serving a search warrant at his home say they located a handgun with no identifiable serial numbers in his bedroom. The weapon, investigators said, was not used in Saturday's deadly confrontation.

Caban is free on bond, authorities said.

Ascaridis was found dead Saturday after Highland Park police were called about an unresponsive person near the Lake Michigan shore.

A preliminary investigation indicates the confrontation occurred when Ascaridis went to speak with people who were being loud along the shore shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The Lake County Coroner's office said an autopsy indicated Ascaridis died of multiple injuries.