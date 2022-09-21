Schaumburg Township to host Community Resource Festival on Saturday
Updated 9/21/2022 4:32 PM
Schaumburg Township's Disability Services Department will host a free Community Resource Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.
Attendees can meet with local disability service providers and enjoy some carnival-like games and entertainment. There will be a balloon artist, raffle prizes and other fun activities.
No registration is needed. For more information, contact Becky Cordes at (847) 285-4541.
