Schaumburg Township to host Community Resource Festival on Saturday

Schaumburg Township's Disability Services Department will host a Community Resource Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the township's headquarters. Daily Herald File Photo

Schaumburg Township's Disability Services Department will host a free Community Resource Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Attendees can meet with local disability service providers and enjoy some carnival-like games and entertainment. There will be a balloon artist, raffle prizes and other fun activities.

No registration is needed. For more information, contact Becky Cordes at (847) 285-4541.