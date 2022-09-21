Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Arlington Heights collision
Updated 9/21/2022 8:23 PM
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Arlington Heights but was in stable condition Wednesday, the village police department said.
Arlington Heights police about 5:15 p.m.to the accident at Central Road and Cleveland Avenue.
Authorities said that the motorcyclist was heading west on Central before colliding with the turning car.
The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
