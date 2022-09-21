Geneva police officers honored with lifesaving medals

(Left to right) Geneva police Sgt. George Carbray, officer Megan Solner, officer Quantrell Priest and officer Hunter Winterstein, along with Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia (not pictured), are being credited with saving a man who was threatening to take his life in May. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva police officers and sergeants were presented with lifesaving medals Monday, as Chief Eric Passarelli told of three events in the past year where officers' actions gave three people a second chance at life.

"Every member of the Geneva Police Department has been called to this profession," Passarelli said. "This amazing, challenging, rewarding profession is indeed a calling. When we ask our officers why they do what they do, and what they hope to accomplish -- they hope to make a difference, impact a life, make a difference in this community."

Passarelli said it is hard to pinpoint when an officer has made a difference -- but the differences they made in three instances this year were concrete, obvious and impactful in that they saved three lives.

The medals were presented to Sgt. Brad Jerdee, Sgt. George Carbray and officers Bob Peck, Hunter Winterstein, Erica Bolger, Quantrell Priest, Megan Solner and Matt Adam.

The first instance was a call from a neighboring department about a person who was suicidal and missing.

"Officer Bob Peck, who was serving as a detective at the time, had a connection with the family," Passarelli said. "They reached out to him to ask if there was anything that we could do. Because anyone who knows Dt. Peck ... knows how thorough he is at what he does."

Peck began to draw maps and used different investigative techniques to try and figure out where this person might be. Jerdee was working that night, and the two worked together on this, Passarelli said.

The person was found unconscious and unresponsive in a locked car at a Geneva park.

"Sgt. Jerdee forced entry into the car. Removed the victim from the car into the parking lot and provided first aid to the victim," Passarelli said. "The victim stopped breathing. He continued to provide CPR and further first aid until paramedics arrived to provide an advanced level of care."

Due to their intervention, the person survived and was treated and released from the hospital, he said.

The second incident involved Winterstein and Bolger, who rescued a person who was unconscious, not breathing and possibly choking on food, Passarelli said.

The officers arrived less than one minute from the first call.

"As we all know, in these critical medical incidents, timing is everything," Passarelli said.

The officers determined the person had an airway obstruction and began the Heimlich maneuver, and the person gasped for air. When paramedics arrived, they removed a large piece of steak from the victim's throat, Passarelli said.

"The victim was transported to the hospital where they spent several days, but then was released and made a full recovery," he said. "This is another case of without the immediate response and intervention of our officers responding to that call, I'm absolutely convinced that that victim would not be here today. And to have him walk out of the hospital is a huge testament to Officers Bolger and Winterstein."

The third incident involved a teen on the Union Pacific railroad trestle nearly 100 feet above the Fox River, threatening self-harm. He displayed two knives and threatened to hurt himself, and put his leg over the railing, Passarelli said.

Officers Adam and Solner went up on the trestle for more than an hour to convince the young man not to harm himself.

"This call was dangerous for so many different reasons," Passarelli said. "It's dark. You have officers on that bridge trying to interact and de-escalate the situation that certainly had the potential to be extremely, extremely dangerous."

The young man finally put the knives down and turned himself in, where he could be taken to receive assistance, Passarelli said.

"He made a full recovery," Passarelli said. "It was a dangerous situation that could have gone so many ways, a true credit to those officers that were on the bridge that night because it could have gone much worse. It could have ended in harm to them or the victim -- let alone him jumping off of the bridge."

All received standing ovations from the public present at the meeting.

In answering questions by Mayor Kevin Burns about how they handled the stress of the situation, officers said they relied on their training and their support of each other.

"It's step by step by step, what do you have to do and you rely on your training. In terms of after the incident is over, we had a really nice moment," Solner said regarding the trestle incident.

"I believe it was myself, Sgt. Carbray and Officer Adam all like had a hug and a 'good job' and we had calls to go to -- we were busy," Solner said. "We kind of had that nice moment, and then you keep moving on. I think it could have been very hard for us to deal with if it had gone another way. But fortunately, that young gentleman is still with us here. We did our job, and everybody went home safe that night. That's our goal."

Bolger explained that after an "adrenaline dump," officers all check in with each other.

"We are truly a family. So after each call, we will 'Are you all right?' We will check in with each other even weeks afterward," Bolger said. "We all feel comfortable enough to say, 'No, I'm not OK.'"