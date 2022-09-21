Council declares Chicago a 'bodily autonomy sanctuary city'
Updated 9/21/2022 5:28 PM
Residents of Indiana and other states descending on Chicago for the abortions and "gender-affirming" care outlawed in their home states can soon rest assured they will not be further victimized by becoming targets of investigation.
At least, not with the cooperation of Chicago police or city officials.
The city council made certain of it by approving the "Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City" ordinance.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
