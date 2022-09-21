Council declares Chicago a 'bodily autonomy sanctuary city'

An abortion-rights activist holds a hanger during a rally in the Chicago's Loop on May 7, days after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling officially was issued June 24. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Residents of Indiana and other states descending on Chicago for the abortions and "gender-affirming" care outlawed in their home states can soon rest assured they will not be further victimized by becoming targets of investigation.

At least, not with the cooperation of Chicago police or city officials.

The city council made certain of it by approving the "Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City" ordinance.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.