 

One taken to hospital after Elgin crash

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/20/2022 11:17 PM

One person was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Elgin, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

At 9:02 a.m., firefighters responded to the intersection of Dwight Street and Illinois Avenue.

 

The injured person was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

The crash is still under investigation.

