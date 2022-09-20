One taken to hospital after Elgin crash
Updated 9/20/2022 11:17 PM
One person was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Elgin, according to the Elgin Fire Department.
At 9:02 a.m., firefighters responded to the intersection of Dwight Street and Illinois Avenue.
The injured person was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
The crash is still under investigation.
