No one injured in minor crash involving special needs bus
Updated 9/20/2022 5:31 PM
A special needs bus was able to continue on its route Tuesday after a minor crash in Arlington Heights, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department.
At 2:56 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Euclid and Dunton avenues.
The bus was hit by a passenger vehicle. No students or staff members on board were injured, and the bus was able to continue on its route. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
