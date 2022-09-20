No one injured in minor crash involving special needs bus

A special needs bus was able to continue on its route Tuesday after a minor crash in Arlington Heights, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department.

At 2:56 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Euclid and Dunton avenues.

The bus was hit by a passenger vehicle. No students or staff members on board were injured, and the bus was able to continue on its route. The cause of the crash is under investigation.