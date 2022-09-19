Highland Park man identified as person killed in forest preserve confrontation

Lake County officials have identified a 45-year-old Highland Park man as the person who died early Saturday morning after a confrontation with two men at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve.

Matthew Ascaridis died from multiple injuries, according to preliminary autopsy results released Monday by the Lake County coroner's office.

Ascaridis and the two men, ages 20 and 18, all suffered injuries during the confrontation, authorities said. Investigators said Sunday they believe the altercation began when Ascaridis went to speak with the men for being loud along the Lake Michigan shore.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Monday that the 18-year-old man, who has yet to be identified by authorities, is still receiving treatment at a hospital for multiple blunt-force injuries. Covelli said the injuries were serious but the man is expected to live.

The 20-year-old, Nicholas M. Caban of Highland Park, was charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number after police serving a search warrant at his home said they located a handgun with no identifiable serial number. The weapon was not used during the confrontation, authorities said.

Covelli said additional charges are possible.