Grayslake shooting victim identified as 23-year-old Waukegan man

The 23-year-old man who died Saturday after being shot while riding in a car in Grayslake has been identified as Isidro Juarez of Waukegan.

Juarez died from a gunshot wound, according to autopsy results released Monday by the Lake County coroner's office.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Monday that no one in custody and there are no updates on the investigation at this time.

The investigation began after Grayslake police were called about 10:45 a.m. Saturday to Northwestern Medicine Center Grayslake for a report of a gunshot victim. And investigation later determined that the victim, now identified as Juarez, was a passenger in a car traveling on Washington Street in the area of Lancer Lane in Grayslake when someone in another vehicle shot him, authorities said.

The driver of Juarez's car immediately rushed him to the medical center, where he died about 11 a.m., police said.

Anyone with any information about the case should call Grayslake police at (847) 223-2341 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.