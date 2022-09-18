Man's death after 'confrontation' in Lake County forest preserve under investigation

Lake County Forest Preserve police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve early Saturday morning.

Investigators said two men were involved in a confrontation with the dead man prior to his death. They were hospitalized from injuries suffered in the confrontation, but authorities said they are cooperating with the investigation.

According to investigators, Highland Park police were called at 5:10 a.m. to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road, Highland Park, after receiving a report of an unconscious man on the shore. Police found the dead man and determined his death had occurred in the nearby Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve.

Forest preserve police responded and enlisted the countywide task force.

In a news release issued Sunday, task force officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the man who died, a resident of the area, went outside to speak with two men who were making noise on the lakefront at about 1 a.m. A confrontation erupted between the three, culminating in the resident's death and injuries to the other two men, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, police said.

The man's death remains under investigation.