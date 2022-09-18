Driver seriously hurt in crash with tractor-trailer in Gurnee

The driver of a sedan was seriously injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer Saturday in Gurnee.

Gurnee police officials said the unidentified driver of a red 1997 Toyota sedan was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center following the crash that happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 41 and Ferndale Street.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan was going south on Ferndale Street attempting to cross Route 41 when the sedan was struck by the tractor-trailer heading west.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Police have not released any details about possible citations.