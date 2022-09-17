Suburban Skyview: Blue hardcourt soccer from 100 feet above

At ground level, the enclosed hard court sports field at Hartmann Park in Vernon Hills might not catch your eye. It's squeezed between a parking lot and towering trees with wide-open spaces beyond that draw your gaze. But from 100 feet above, your impression might change.

The royal blue surface seems to soften the hardness of the court. The evening shadows cast by tall oak trees and the surrounding fence give the space some dimension that invites your eye to explore from edge to edge. As two boys, appropriately dressed in blue and white, play soccer with an easy bouncing ball, the view from overhead has a lot to explore.

I was walking back to my car in the parking lot after finishing another assignment in the park when I first noticed the court was blue. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to launch my drone and look down on the expanse. The soft-edged shadows of the leaves on the tall tree as they fluttered in the breeze contrasted with the crisp shadows of the surrounding fence, and the boys moved quickly around the court as they challenged each other's skills.

Sometimes looking at something mundane from a different angle gives a new appreciation for the scene.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewdailyherald.com with your idea.