Man shot, killed while riding in car in Grayslake; police, task force investigating

A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by gunfire while riding in a car on Washington Street in Grayslake, according to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Police said Grayslake Police officers were called at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday to Northwestern Medicine Center Grayslake for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to the news release, a preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street in the area of Lancer Lane in Grayslake, when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle. The victim was struck by gunfire and the driver immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he died, police said. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting the Grayslake Police Department in a homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Grayslake Police at (847) 223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.