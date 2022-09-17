Lake Zurich priest again accused of sexual abuse of minors

A Lake Zurich priest who has faced sexual abuse allegations twice in as many years is again accused of abusing minors, according to a letter dated Saturday by Cardinal Blase Cupich.

The Rev. David Ryan agreed to step away from St. Francis de Sales Parish while the Chicago Archdiocese investigates two accusations of sexual abuse against minors that it received Friday, according to the letter. Cupich wrote that the charges will be reported to civil authorities.

Ryan stepped away from his ministry in November 2020 while the archdiocese investigated allegations that he sexually abused minors a quarter-century prior at the Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. State and church officials determined that those allegations were unfounded, according to the archdiocese, and Ryan was briefly reinstated in September 2021. Before he could celebrate Mass, new abuse allegations were made and he was suspended again. An investigation by the archdiocese found "insufficient reason to suspect abuse of the minor," and Ryan was reinstated again in November 2021.

"We have appreciated your patience with this process in the past and your understanding that only with an impartial and thorough effort can we fulfill our duty to protect the young people in our care and, if the investigation warrants, restore the good name of the one so accused," Cupich wrote in the letter to parishioners.