Elk Grove's Hometown Parade leads to Oktoberfest at Rotary Green

Elk Grove's Oktoberfest weekend, which began Friday, continued Saturday with the Hometown Parade.

Festivities began in the early afternoon with the parade along Elk Grove Boulevard. Residents could follow the parade to Rotary Green, where German food, live music, games, and a variety of beer and beverage choices awaited.

The theme of this year's Hometown Parade was "Falling into Oktoberfest."