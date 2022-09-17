Elk Grove's Hometown Parade leads to Oktoberfest at Rotary Green
Updated 9/17/2022 5:43 PM
Elk Grove's Oktoberfest weekend, which began Friday, continued Saturday with the Hometown Parade.
Festivities began in the early afternoon with the parade along Elk Grove Boulevard. Residents could follow the parade to Rotary Green, where German food, live music, games, and a variety of beer and beverage choices awaited.
The theme of this year's Hometown Parade was "Falling into Oktoberfest."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.