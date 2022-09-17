 

Elk Grove's Hometown Parade leads to Oktoberfest at Rotary Green

  • The Elk Grove Village Public Library float passes by during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village.

      The Elk Grove Village Public Library float passes by during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Staley, the official Chicago Bears mascot, walks in the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

      Staley, the official Chicago Bears mascot, walks in the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 wave to the crowd during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village.

      Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 wave to the crowd during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Elk Grove Village Police Department carries the colors during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village.

      The Elk Grove Village Police Department carries the colors during the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Captain America waves to fans as the Navy Band from Great Lakes walks in the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village.

      Captain America waves to fans as the Navy Band from Great Lakes walks in the Hometown Parade Saturday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/17/2022 5:43 PM

Elk Grove's Oktoberfest weekend, which began Friday, continued Saturday with the Hometown Parade.

Festivities began in the early afternoon with the parade along Elk Grove Boulevard. Residents could follow the parade to Rotary Green, where German food, live music, games, and a variety of beer and beverage choices awaited.

 

The theme of this year's Hometown Parade was "Falling into Oktoberfest."

