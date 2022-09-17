Deceased man with injuries discovered on shoreline near Lake Forest; police investigating

An investigation is underway into the cause of death of a man discovered Saturday morning on the shore of Lake Michigan near Lake Forest.

An investigation is underway into the cause of death of a man discovered Saturday morning on the shore of Lake Michigan.

According to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, at about 5:10 a.m., Highland Park Police were called to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road in Highland Park for a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline. Highland Park Police responded and located a deceased adult male.

Officials determined the location of the incident was Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve in unincorporated Lake Forest, according to the news release. Lake County Forest Preserve Police responded and are taking the lead in the death investigation.

Lake County Forest Preserve Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, due to injuries on the man's body. The police and the task force continue to investigate, with more details to be released.

There are no indications of a threat to the community, police said.