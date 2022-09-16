Vice president urges Illinoisans to protect abortion rights at ballot box

Vice President Kamala Harris listens to Gov. J.B. Pritzker speak at a forum to discuss work to protect and expand reproductive rights with students, reproductive health advocates and providers at the UIC Forum on Friday in Chicago. Chicago Sun-Times via AP

In a visit to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday urged Democrats to fight for abortion rights at the ballot box, capping a polarizing week that included a national abortion ban proposal -- and an abortion ban in neighboring Indiana.

"We must agree that the women of America have the ability to exercise their own judgment in making decisions about their own body, and the government should not be making that decision for her," Harris said at the University of Illinois Chicago.

In her fourth trip to Illinois since taking office, the vice president warned that reproductive rights continue to be under assault across th e nation. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban abortions at 15 weeks, with room for states to enact even stricter laws.

