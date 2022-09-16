Old Number One appreciation concert

A free concert will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45) in Mundelein. Hosted by the Old Number One Commission, the event is a thank you to the community for its continued love and support of Mundelein's first fire truck, a 1925 Stoughton fire engine referred to as "Old Number One." The concert will showcase two top bands and include a singalong.