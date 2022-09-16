Man makes wrong turn, drives into Fox River near Port Barrington

An unidentified driver suffered minor injuries after authorities said he made a wrong turn near a Port Barrington restaurant late Thursday and wound up partially submerged in the Fox River.

Wauconda Fire Protection District officials said they were called at about 10:25 p.m. to the Broken Oak Marina Bar & Grill on the 600 block of Rawson Bridge Road for a report of a vehicle in the water.

Fire officials said the male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and had been able to exit the vehicle on his own before they arrived.

The front end of the vehicle was submerged in the river, authorities said.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with "nonlife-threatening injuries," fire officials said.

There's no word if any citations were issued.