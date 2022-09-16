Lockdown at Barrington High lifted after police arrest student carrying gun

Barrington High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police found a student carrying a pellet gun, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo

Barrington High School was put on lockdown Friday morning before police arrested a student who was carrying a pellet gun, officials said.

Students reported to school administrators that another student was carrying a gun in a bathroom just before the school day began, according to a message sent to parents and posted on the Barrington Community Unit District 220 website.

Out of an abundance of caution, the building was placed on immediate lockdown, school officials said.

The Barrington police school resource officer found the student who was carrying a pellet gun underneath clothing, officials said. The student was taken into police custody.

District 220 officials said there no longer is a threat at the school and classes have resumed fully. The school's student services center is available for students who may want to speak to mental health professionals.

"'If you see something, say something,' is a phrase that we share with our students often and this is an example of how reporting can help school administrators and law enforcement take immediate action to keep everyone safe," the district message read.