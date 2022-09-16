Libertyville Tour of Homes

The Libertyville Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Formerly the Historic Home Tour, the event has been rebranded and will feature five homes throughout the village from 1900 to 2008. Each home has been given a unique name based on its character and design. "From historic and charming to artistic and visionary, these homes are all one-of-a-kind," said Erin Kahn, design chair MainStreet Libertyville, which is sponsoring the event. Visit mainstreetlibertyville.org. Tickets and tour booklets are available the day of the event at Cook Park, Milwaukee and Cook avenues in downtown Libertyville.