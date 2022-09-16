Equipment replacement first step in moderinzing Libertyville's two public pools

Adler Park pool in Libertyville is getting $283,000 in equipment upgrades. The pool's filters, pumps and valves are 30 years old and reaching the end of their useful service life, according to the village. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Two familiar but aging attractions in Libertyville will be getting a revamp for the next swim season.

However, patrons likely won't notice much of a difference as the first priority involves replacing equipment at the village's public pools at Adler and Riverside parks.

Village officials this week approved a $316,200 contract with Stuckey Construction Co., of Waukegan for the work.

"It's not something that's going to affect the patrons," said Margaret Resnick, recreation director. "It's mechanical stuff to keep the pools operating smoothly."

Adler is the larger and more popular of the two facilities. According to the village, which maintains and operates the pools, the filter room at Adler was rebuilt in 1992. The filters, pumps and valves are 30 years old and reaching the end of their useful service life, according to the village.

Work at Adler, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., accounts for $283,000 of the total contract. That includes five new pumps with variable frequency drives, a new total system controller, new valves and valve extensions and associated electrical and piping, said Paul Kendzior, director of public works.

Adler park and the pool are visible from busy Milwaukee Avenue. The pool at Riverside park, 870 Country Club Drive, is off the main road. It's among the park features that once included a nine-hole golf course along the Des Plaines River.

Riverside pool was built in the late 1960s and the filter room components updated in the 1990s. These filters, pumps and valves also are near the end of their useful life, Kendzior said.

An audit of the aquatic, mechanical, electrical and plumbing components at both pools performed in 2021 determined replacing the filters, pumps and valves was the first step to modernize both facilities.

The pools are open Memorial Day through Labor Day. Neither opened in 2020 and were limited last year.

"We did have a great summer at both pools," Resnick said. "We're at pre-COVID numbers."

Adler had 8,073 member visits and 5,754 patrons who paid a daily fee, she said. Riverside, which is a smaller facility and considered more of a neighborhood pool, had 1,564 member visits and 744 who paid the daily fee.

Phase 2 for Adler pool should include patching and painting the slide and dive pool, patching and raising or replacing concrete pool decking slabs and expansion joints, a new filter, a shower room boiler and an electric heater, Kendzior said.

Riverside pool also may receive a variable frequency drive and new pool markers, he added.