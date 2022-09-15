Residents, 'large amount' of pets removed from Campton Hills home deemed unfit for living

This dog was one of the pets removed Thursday from a Campton Hills home. image from ABC 7 Chicago video

Campton Hills police are investigating a home where a "large amount" of cats and dogs were removed Thursday due to concerns about public health.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home on the 3N800 block of Town Hall Road. They and workers from the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District, the Kane County sheriff's office and Senior Services Associates met with the residents.

Campton Hills police Cmdr. Michael Ziegler said police received an anonymous call Thursday morning from someone who was concerned about the people living in the house, saying it was filthy and nasty. There had been no prior complaints about the home, which is set back from a bucolic two-lane road.

Conditions were "less than conducive for living" for both people and animals, he said.

There was a large amount of garbage in the house, which was declared a hazardous materials situation due to the amount of feces -- dog, cat and human -- he said.

A couple and their three adult children were taken to hospitals in Geneva and Aurora. The residents ranged in age from their 40s to their 70s, and all cooperated with authorities, Ziegler said.

The animals were taken to Kane County Animal Control for treatment.

Authorities removed 30 dogs and 15 to 20 cats, Ziegler said, although some cats ran off. A pet hedgehog also was removed.

Kane County Animal Control Executive Director Brett Youngsteadt said the animals will remain at the animal control facility in Geneva and will be examined by the county's veterinarian.

It has yet to be determined whether Campton Hills authorities will file an ordinance violations or criminal charges.

"We're concentrating on getting them (the residents) help," Ziegler said.

• Kane County Chronicle editor Aimee Barrows contributed to this report.