Pritzker lifts final COVID mitigation for classrooms

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday lifted his COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated workers in Illinois schools and day care centers, essentially marking a full return to pre-pandemic business as usual in Illinois classrooms starting this week.

The change announced by Pritzker's office takes effect Friday and puts the state in line with federal guidelines that no longer require regular testing for unvaccinated staffers in schools and other child care settings.

The state has provided 1 million rapid tests to school districts statewide, which still have the authority to impose their own testing or vaccination mandates.

