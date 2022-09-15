Police board votes to fire cop who shot unarmed man

The Chicago Police Board on Thursday voted unanimously to fire an officer who shot and killed an apparently unarmed man during a 2018 foot chase on the South Side.

Officer Sheldon Thrasher was found guilty of using deadly force without justification in the June 6, 2018, chase, when Thrasher fatally shot Maurice Granton Jr. in the back as he climbed a fence.

Authorities said the chase began after officers monitoring a police POD camera observed Granton, 24, and others engage in "narcotics transactions" under the Green Line tracks at 47th Street and Prairie Avenue.

