Palatine Twp. teen missing since Sept. 8
Updated 9/15/2022 5:22 PM
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from unincorporated Palatine Township.
Arkelya Harper, 15, is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 168 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gold hoodie with cartoon characters on it and blue jeans.
Harper left her home about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 8 after an argument with a family member, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Cook County sheriff's police at (847) 635-1188.
