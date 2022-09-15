Metra service to return to normal after labor agreement reached

Metra evening trains canceled because of the threat of a rail strike will run as usual now the dispute is resolved. Daily Herald File Photo

It's all back to normal on Metra, officials said Thursday, following the resolution of a labor dispute between freight railroads and the workers that maintain the tracks and run the trains.

That means BNSF and Union Pacific trains canceled Thursday evening in anticipation of a strike will run.

"We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines," Metra said in a statement. "We are greatly relieved that we will be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service that you deserve, and that you rely upon."

Amtrak preemptively suspended service on the California Zephyr, Southwest Chief and Empire Builder, which have stops in Chicago and the suburbs.

"Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures," spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Metra apologized to riders for "this week of uncertainty and anxiety, and our thanks for your patience and understanding."