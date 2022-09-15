Man's body found in ditch in Gurnee

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found Thursday morning in a Gurnee ditch.

The body of a Black man who had suffered serious injuries was discovered in a ditch at 10:26 a.m. near Delaney Road and Grove Avenue, according to a Gurnee police news release.

Delaney Road was closed for several hours as Gurnee police, aided by the Major Crash Assistance Team, carried out their investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Lake County coroner's office. No other details were available.