Condition of 6-year-old girl poisoned by father is improving

Ten-year-old Austin Chang, left, and his 6-year-old sister, Jeslyn Chang, were poisoned with carbon monoxide by their father in Inverness. Austin and the father, 41-year-old Woo Chang, died Sunday, but Jeslyn's condition is improving. Courtesy of Friends of the Changs

A GoFundMe page set up to support an Inverness family is reporting that the condition of 6-year-old Jeslyn Chang, who was poisoned by her father, is improving.

The page's update said, "Jeslyn is doing great! She had an echo that looked good. She is opening her eyes and tracking. Listening to some commands. She is even recognizing faces and staring lovingly at her mama."

On Sunday, Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition after she was found unconscious in the Inverness home of her father, 41-year-old Woo Chang, who had poisoned her and her 10-year-old brother, Austin Chang.

Inverness Police Chief Bob Haas said investigators found a gasoline-powered generator inside the home that was turned on but had shut off after running out of fuel.

Haas said officers were called to the family's home just after 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check.

The mother of the children had gone to the home after their father had not returned them from a scheduled weekend visit, Haas said. Inside she found the three unconscious, he said.

The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

The update on the GoFundMe page said, "It looked like she was trying to speak to Chelsie (her mother) a few times. They are taking her breathing tube out today as she is breathing on her own. Keep the prayers coming, they are working."

On Thursday, a candlelight prayer vigil at the Holy Family Parish courtyard, 2515 W. Palatine Road, in Inverness

Prior to the service, Lisa McNamee, one of the attendees said, "We have been praying for a miracle for Jeslyn."