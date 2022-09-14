Lake Forest man charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession

A 41-year-old Lake Forest man was indicted on 10 counts of child pornography possession Wednesday, officials said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told the Lake Forest Police Department in July the agency had received a tip that Paul Salgan had obtained child pornography images and videos, prosecutors said.

Salgan was charged with four counts of child pornography later that month, officials said.

Soon after, a judge set Salgan's bail at $200,000, and he put up $20,000 in cash to be released while his trial was pending.

Though Salgan now is facing six additional counts of child pornography possession, his bail amount could be increased only if he violates the conditions of his bond, said Sara Avalos, a spokeswoman for the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Salgan is next due in court Sept. 28.