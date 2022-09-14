House sustains heavy damage in Lake Zurich fire

A fire that started in an attached garage left a Lake Zurich house heavily damaged Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Hidden Creek Road. Large flames were visible from the garage, authorities said.

There were no injuries.

Total fire, smoke and water damage to the house and its contents was estimated at $400,000, and the home was declared uninhabitable, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.