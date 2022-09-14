Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Inverness poisoning

An Inverness church will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday for 10-year-old Austin Chang, left, and his 6-year-old sister, Jeslyn Chang, who authorities say were poisoned with carbon monoxide by their father. Courtesy of Friends of the Changs

An Inverness church will hold a candlelight prayer vigil Thursday night for the family of two children authorities say were poisoned with carbon monoxide over the weekend by their father, who killed himself in the process.

The poisoning left 10-year-old Austin Chang and his father, Woo Chang, dead, and 6-year-old Jeslyn Chang critically injured. The children were found unconscious by their mother Sunday afternoon at Chang's Inverness home when she went to investigate why they had not returned from a weekend visit with her estranged husband.

The prayer vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holy Family Parish courtyard, 2515 W. Palatine Road. The church announced that all are welcome, and is encouraging attendees to bring candles.

Inverness police confirmed Wednesday that Jeslyn Chang remains hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Hospital officials have declined to provide an update on her condition.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser established for the family had received more than $40,000 from 389 donors as of Wednesday afternoon. Organizers said the money would help pay for burial costs, medical expenses and financial assistance for the mother.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and concern," a message on the fundraising page states. "Please continue to keep the Chang family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Inverness police Chief Bob Haas said Monday that investigators found a gasoline-powered generator inside the home that was turned on but had shut off after running out of fuel.