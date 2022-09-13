What to know as LIV Golf Tour comes to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend

Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove will welcome top-ranked pros and their fans to the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this weekend. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson gets in a practice round Tuesday before this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

Cameron Tringale, swinging in the middle, and other pros practice on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend as part of its inaugural season.

The LIV Golf Invitational Chicago will be the tour's fifth event of the year and runs from Friday to Sunday, featuring some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. The event opens with a pro-am on Thursday.

LIV Golf has faced controversy since its founding in 2021. Many have been opposed to the new tour because it is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Fans have expressed concerns about the country's poor human rights record along with ties to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and the Sept. 11 attacks.

Some of the world's best golfers have accepted LIV's big payouts to leave the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

Golfers who compete in LIV cannot compete in PGA Tour events but can compete in the four majors.

Here's some quick info on this weekend's event.

Who is in the field?

Johnson will try to take back-to-back events after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, held last weekend. This year's British Open champion Cameron Smith will compete at Rich Harvest Farms, while Watson will make his second appearance on the Tour.

Koepka, DeChambeau, Reed and Mickelson will all also compete in the event.

How is LIV Golf different from the PGA Tour?

LIV Golf is only three rounds, not four, with no cut midway through, and it features a field of only 48 golfers. Play begins with a shotgun start, which means players tee off at each hole simultaneously at the start of each round.

The event also includes concurrent individual and team play. Teams are drafted by captains into four-man squads.

What's the schedule?

On competition days, parking will open to fans at 8 a.m. before gates open at 9 a.m. The shotgun start is at 12:15 p.m.

Are tickets still available and where do I buy them?

Yes, tickets are still available for the event and can be found on the tour's website, tickets.livgolf.com.

Fans can buy a single-day grounds pass for $49 or a three-day grounds pass for $115.

Tickets for the Gallery Club, where fans can view the competition from their private venue that includes beer, wine and food, are still available for $275 on Saturday and Sunday, or fans can get a three-day pass for $750.

Club 54 tickets, which includes a private viewing terrace, carving station, access to two exclusive hospitality venues and an opportunity to check out a fan's favorite player on the practice range, are still available for each day. Friday tickets are $850, Saturday is $900, Sunday is $995 and the whole weekend pass goes for $2,500.

The Club 54 Premium package includes the opportunity to walk inside the ropes with players and watch as the winner lifts the trophy from front-row seating.

All tickets are digital via mobile phone and must be purchased in advance. Paper printout tickets will not be accepted.

Where is the parking and how much does it cost?

Parking is free, regardless of which ticket you buy. Fans will be asked to park in a natural field next to the golf course and can enter at 45W740 Granart Road, Sugar Grove.

What else do I need to know before heading over?

Bags must be smaller than 6 by 6 by 6 inches, including backpacks, camera bags, carrying cases or chair bags. Any clear, plastic vinyl or other carry items must be smaller than 12 by 12 by 6 inches. There is no storage area for oversized bags.

The event will also be cashless.