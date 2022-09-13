U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach to speak Wednesday at Barrington's Courageous Conversations

Abby Wambach holds an American flag after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Wambach, the leading career scorer, male or female, in international soccer, announced her retirement from soccer shortly after the win. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach will speak Wednesday in Barrington Courtesy of Courageous Community

U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach will kick off the Fall 2022 season of Barrington's Courageous Conversations series when she speaks Wednesday at Barrington High School.

Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist FIFA World Cup champion and New York Times bestselling author, will speak beginning at 7 p.m. in the school's Richard Johnson Auditorium, 616 W. Main St. in Barrington.

Tickets are $25 for adults, free for students and can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135263.

This evening is presented by Courageous Community, which has convened more than a thousand community members over the last three years for conversations exploring how to foster greater inclusion and belonging.

This event is presented in partnership with BStrong Together, the Barrington Area Library, Barrington 220 Educational Foundation and Barrington Community Unit School District 220, and made possible thanks to generous support from Jessica and Dominic Green.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be directed to the Barrington 220 Educational Foundation for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the school district.

Wambach, the U.S. women's national soccer team's leading scorer in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup tournaments and the 2004 and 2012 Olympics, retired after winning the World Cup in 2015. She's since dedicated her career to advancing equality and inclusion across industries, is a founding investor of the Angel City FC professional soccer tea, and wrote the bestselling book "Wolfpack." She lives in California with her wife, author Glennon Doyle, and children.

The next Courageous Community event will feature an interview with Sam Harris, one of the youngest recorded survivors of the concentration camps during the Holocaust. The free event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St.

For more information about Courageous Community and its upcoming events, visit urbanconsulate.com/courageousconversations.