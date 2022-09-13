Rail crossing in Bartlett closing for construction Wednesday
Updated 9/13/2022 11:41 AM
The rail crossing at Prospect Avenue between Railroad and Oneida avenues in Bartlett will be closed for more than a week beginning Wednesday for construction work, village officials said. Metra is performing the work, which is expected to be complete in time for the crossing to reopen Thursday, Sept. 22.
The crossing will be completely inaccessible during the construction period. Metra will also set up detour routes along the railroad crossing closure.
