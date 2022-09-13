Asian American candidates aim to break state records -- and 'the bamboo ceiling'
It took 174 years for Chicagoans to elect the first Asian American to sit in the city council -- and nearly two centuries for Illinois voters to send the first member of the community to Congress.
Today, at least 10 Asian Americans hold elective offices across the state -- two representing Illinois in the nation's capital. And voters will get a chance to dramatically increase those previously slow-growing numbers in elections this year and the next.
It's part of a nationwide trend already unfolding in Virginia, Michigan and Indiana -- and reflective of a 2020 Pew Research Center study finding that Asian Americans are becoming the fastest-growing segment of eligible voters out of the major racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.
