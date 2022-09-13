5-year-old taken to hospital via helicopter after playground injury

A 5-year-old girl was taken via helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after suffering a head injury at a school playground, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

At 10:25 a.m., a sheriff's deputy saw a woman in a panicked state on Lewis Avenue north of Beach Road in Beach Park.

The woman flagged the deputy down in parking lot and said she had just picked up her daughter.

The girl had been injured while playing at school, and her condition had worsened throughout the day, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy determined that it was a head injury and immediately summoned Waukegan paramedics.

Paramedics then requested a medical helicopter to transport her to a trauma center, authorities said.