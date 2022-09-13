2 killed when car hits tree in East Dundee

Two people died in a crash early Saturday morning in East Dundee, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District, the victims were riding in a vehicle that struck a tree at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Main and Van Buren streets.

Three of the vehicle's four occupants were ejected on impact. The two survivors were hospitalized in critical condition, according to the fire district.

Authorities have not released the identities of those killed in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.