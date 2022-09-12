 

Police: Inverness father poisons children, killing son, critically injuring daughter

  • Inverness police say a father fatally poisoned his 10-year-old son and critically injured his 6-year-old daughter while also taking his own life at this home over the weekend. The children's mother found them Sunday afternoon, police said.

      Inverness police say a father fatally poisoned his 10-year-old son and critically injured his 6-year-old daughter while also taking his own life at this home over the weekend. The children's mother found them Sunday afternoon, police said. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/12/2022 11:40 AM

A 10-year-old Inverness boy is dead and his 6-year-old sister is in critical condition after their father poisoned them with carbon monoxide, killing himself in the process, police said.

Inverness Police Chief Bob Haas said officers were called to the family's home on the 2200 block of Palatine Road just after 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check.

 

The mother of the children had gone to the home after their father had not returned them from a scheduled weekend visit, Haas said. Inside she found the three unconscious, he said.

The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene, but the girl was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she is in intensive care, Haas said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the father as 41-year-old Woo Chang and the boy as Austin Chang. Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

Haas said investigators found a gasoline-powered generator inside the home that was turned on, but had shut off after running out of fuel.

Investigators said the mother had last been in contact with her children the night before.

Police had never been called to the home prior to Sunday's investigation, Haas said.

"It's a very sad circumstance, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," he said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 