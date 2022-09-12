Police: Inverness father poisons children, killing son, critically injuring daughter

A 10-year-old Inverness boy is dead and his 6-year-old sister is in critical condition after their father poisoned them with carbon monoxide, killing himself in the process, police said.

Inverness Police Chief Bob Haas said officers were called to the family's home on the 2200 block of Palatine Road just after 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check.

The mother of the children had gone to the home after their father had not returned them from a scheduled weekend visit, Haas said. Inside she found the three unconscious, he said.

The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene, but the girl was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she is in intensive care, Haas said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the father as 41-year-old Woo Chang and the boy as Austin Chang. Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

Haas said investigators found a gasoline-powered generator inside the home that was turned on, but had shut off after running out of fuel.

Investigators said the mother had last been in contact with her children the night before.

Police had never been called to the home prior to Sunday's investigation, Haas said.

"It's a very sad circumstance, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," he said.