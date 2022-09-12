Chicago man to serve 65 years in prison for fatal Waukegan shooting

A Lake County judge sentenced a Chicago man to serve 65 years in prison for a 2020 shooting in Waukegan that authorities attributed to road rage.

Sheldon Brown, 34, pleaded guilty in March to one count of first-degree murder for killing Dwayne Young, 38, of Beach Park.

Authorities said the shooting happened after Young accidentally rear-ended Brown's vehicle late on Oct. 9, 2020, near Eighth and Jackson streets.

Brown approached Young's car with a handgun and fired several times. Young was struck by one bullet and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Several eyewitnesses identified Brown as the shooter, and he confessed to Waukegan police in a videotaped statement, authorities said.

"This case is just another example of how easy access to weapons can turn everyday incidents like fender benders into a fight for life and death," State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.