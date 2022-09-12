After 2-year break, Elgin Image Awards return, seeking nominations
After a two-year hiatus, the Elgin Image Awards are back and seeking nominations.
The awards, started in 1992, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on the city.
"We're so excited to bring back these wonderful Elgin Image Awards that started 30 years ago," said Denise Raleigh, a member of the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce's Enhancing Elgin Committee that organizes the awards. "Elgin is an amazing community, a growing community and there's so many facets to it. We just want to highlight a lot of great projects that happened over the last two years."
Because the event was canceled during the pandemic, nominations can highlight work done by people or organizations from 2020-2022.
Nominations are due Oct. 7 and can be submitted online at elginchamber.com/form/view/27350.
Raleigh said the award categories have been tweaked since the event was last held.
"We're hoping to highlight a really diverse number of projects, people and organizations because that is the essence of Elgin, we're a diverse community and we celebrate it," she said.
Award categories are:
• Professional Rockstar
• Volunteer Extraordinaire
• Gamechanger Projects
• Creating a Difference Groups
• Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year
• Excellence in DEI or Building Equity
• Youth Service Project -- for people 21 and under
Nominees will be judged by a panel representing chamber member organizations and winners will be announced at a Nov. 1 reception at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin.