After 2-year break, Elgin Image Awards return, seeking nominations

After a two-year hiatus, the Elgin Image Awards are back and seeking nominations.

The awards, started in 1992, recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on the city.

"We're so excited to bring back these wonderful Elgin Image Awards that started 30 years ago," said Denise Raleigh, a member of the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce's Enhancing Elgin Committee that organizes the awards. "Elgin is an amazing community, a growing community and there's so many facets to it. We just want to highlight a lot of great projects that happened over the last two years."

Because the event was canceled during the pandemic, nominations can highlight work done by people or organizations from 2020-2022.

Nominations are due Oct. 7 and can be submitted online at elginchamber.com/form/view/27350.

Raleigh said the award categories have been tweaked since the event was last held.

"We're hoping to highlight a really diverse number of projects, people and organizations because that is the essence of Elgin, we're a diverse community and we celebrate it," she said.

Award categories are:

• Professional Rockstar

• Volunteer Extraordinaire

• Gamechanger Projects

• Creating a Difference Groups

• Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year

• Excellence in DEI or Building Equity

• Youth Service Project -- for people 21 and under

Nominees will be judged by a panel representing chamber member organizations and winners will be announced at a Nov. 1 reception at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin.