Second proposal with second suburb for corner at Randall and Binnie still meets opposition

About a year after West Dundee officials turned down a proposal for an industrial development at Randall and Binnie roads, Carpentersville officials are hosting a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a similar proposal at the same intersection.

Missouri-based U.S. Capital Development submitted a concept plan for a logistics park at the southeast corner of the intersection. It includes three buildings offering 1 million square feet of warehouse space and roughly 300 stalls for semi-trucks, officials said.

The roughly 89-acre property is at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads in unincorporated Dundee Township. Carpentersville trustees will review the concept plan at a special meeting Tuesday with the planning and zoning commission. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the public works building, 1075 Tamarac Drive in Carpentersville.

No action will be taken at the meeting. If the plan were to move forward Tuesday or later, the village would consider annexing the property.

Last year, a similar plan from the same developer did not get support from West Dundee officials. They argued it did not fit with the surrounding area, which includes a small residential area off Binnie Road directly across the street, and Dundee Township Park District's Randall Oaks park and zoo off Randall Road, also directly across from the property.

"Right now, we're asking Carpentersville to decline this opportunity and to seek a better use," West Dundee Mayor Chris Nelson said. "We feel this use would absolutely be damaging to the adjacent properties."

Though West Dundee officials will not be at Tuesday's meeting, Nelson said he shared the village's concern in a letter to Carpentersville officials.

Residents near the area also are against the proposal. Signs proclaiming "No Diesels in Dundee" dot a picturesque neighborhood off Binnie Road across the street from the property.

"I know that there's a place for logistics parks; of course, our country runs on trucking," said Cindy Doran, who lives on Winding Trail just off Binnie Road across from the proposed development. "But not in a neighborhood. Who wants to live next to that?"

There are two dozen or so houses on one-acre lots in her neighborhood, with stores to the north of the property on Randall Road.

Doran, like her neighbors, is concerned about the diesel fumes that will come from the trucks and the impact they may have on air quality and health. And though Binnie Road is a two-lane road, it already is busier than she would like it.

Trucks coming in and out of a logistics park would only increase traffic congestion, she said.

"We've lived here for 25 years. This is our everything, our home," Doran said. "This will destroy our neighborhood."

Carpentersville village board members offered little comment on the concept plan, saying it will be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

Carpentersville Village Manager Eric Johnson said the developer is not seeking any tax incentives, and the project would increase the village's overall property value and bring more jobs to the area.

He also said Interstate 90 is about 2½ miles from the property, and he does not anticipate the number of trucks entering or leaving the site will have a large impact on local roadways.