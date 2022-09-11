Man in stable condition after shooting in Aurora's Phillips Park

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday evening in the city's Phillips Park.

Officers called to the park on Ray Moses Drive in response to a report of shots fired initially did not find a victim, but spoke to several witnesses at the scene, police said.

Police later learned that a male gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a nonlife-threatening injury and was reported in stable condition, police said.

No further details about the shooting were available Sunday.