Man in stable condition after shooting in Aurora's Phillips Park
Updated 9/11/2022 9:06 AM
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday evening in the city's Phillips Park.
Officers called to the park on Ray Moses Drive in response to a report of shots fired initially did not find a victim, but spoke to several witnesses at the scene, police said.
Police later learned that a male gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a nonlife-threatening injury and was reported in stable condition, police said.
No further details about the shooting were available Sunday.
