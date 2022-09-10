 

Suburban Skyview: Pickleballers' shadows dance in late August sun

  • Lanae Recinas of Hoffman Estates, bottom, and Donna Zeh of Sleepy Hollow play pickleball on Aug. 2 at Wing Park in Elgin.

      Lanae Recinas of Hoffman Estates, bottom, and Donna Zeh of Sleepy Hollow play pickleball on Aug. 2 at Wing Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 9/10/2022 5:21 PM

Long shadows seem to dance merrily from the feet of pickleballers as they play a doubles match under the evening sun at Wing Park in Elgin.

This photo was taken at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 2, from about 50 feet above the tennis court, which doubles as a pickleball playing area.

 

The game, which is a cross between tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, requires players to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net on a court that is roughly a third the size of a tennis court.

In 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the United States by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with more than 4.8 million players.

