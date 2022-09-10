Glen Ellyn police: Lombard man fleeing traffic stop dies in crash
Updated 9/11/2022 8:40 AM
A Lombard man died Friday night after he hit a utility pole and tree while fleeing a traffic stop in Glen Ellyn, police said in a news release.
Mario M. Rouse did not stop for an officer who saw him violate traffic around 10 p.m. near Main Street and Geneva Road, according to the release. He fled Main and left the road near Hawthorne Boulevard, about half a mile south.
Rouse was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m. according to the release.
No one else was injured.
The episode remains under investigation.
